‘Chasing Hillary’ Series From Julie Plec, Greg Berlanti Moves to CW From Netflix

Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti’s series adaptation of “Chasing Hillary” has moved to The CW from Netflix for development, Variety has confirmed.

The series is an adaptation of Amy Chozick’s best-selling book of the same name. Titled “The Girls on the Bus,” the series is inspired largely by the chapter of the same name from “Chasing Hillary. It chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Per an individual with knowledge of the series, it will not focus on Hillary Clinton or the 2016 election.

Netflix had originally given the project a series order back in August 2019. Sources say that it was dropped by the streamer last year after production was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Plec will write the series with Chozick with both executive producing. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions, with Plec executive producing under her My So-Called Company banner. Both companies are currently under overall deals with Warner Bros. Television, which will produce the series.

Plec and Berlanti both have longstanding ties with The CW. Plec most recently created and serves as executive producer on “Legacies” for the broadcast network. She is also an executive producer on fellow CW show “Roswell, New Mexico,” for which she directed the pilot. She is perhaps best known for creating and showrunning the popular shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” both of which served as precursors to “Legacies.” She is currently under an overall deal at NBCUniversal, where she has landed a series order for a series adaptation of “The Vampire Academy” books.

Along with numberous projects across cable and streaming, Berlanti Productions currently produces multiple DC Comics shows for The CW, as well as the dramas “All American,” “Kung Fu,” and “Riverdale.”

