‘Charmed’ Season 4 Casts Lucy Barrett as New Lead Following Madeleine Mantock Exit

Lucy Barrett has been cast as the new “Charmed One” in The CW’s hit reboot of “Charmed,” starring Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica.

New showrunners Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco have revealed that Barrett’s character is “An artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring brand-new energy to the Power of Three.” However, the three execs noted in a statement that they will not be unveiling her name, backstory, powers or connection to Diaz and Jeffery’s characters (Mel and Maggie, respectively), just yet.

Per the logline, in Season 4 of “Charmed,” Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Evans) and Jordan (Donica) deeper into a twisted game, will this new trio be ready for what’s to come?

Barrett, a native of Melbourne and a graduate of the APO Arts Academy, is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Active Artists Management. She is best known for her roles on the web series “Co-Ed,” and her TV credits, including “Bloom,” “Neighbors,” “The Wrong Girl,” “Seven Types of Ambiguity,” “Offspring” and “Halifax Retribution.”

“Charmed” hails from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. It is executive produced by Lieber, Renna and Falco, along with Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”), Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”), Liz Kruger (“Girlfriends Guide to Divorce”) and Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”).