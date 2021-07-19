‘Charmed’ Star Madeleine Mantock to Exit CW Reboot After Three Seasons

Madeleine Mantock is leaving “Charmed” after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The actress has played one of the three main characters of the CW reboot since it began. Season 3 of the series is set to wrap up on July 23, which will mark Mantock’s last appearance as a series regular. Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery remain with the series. Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica also star.

“Playing Macy on ‘Charmed’ for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Mantock previously starred as Veil in the AMC martial arts drama “Into the Badlands.” She also starred in the BBC series “Age Before Beauty,” and has previously appeared on shows like “Casualty” and “The Tomorrow People.”

She is repped by Gersh in the U.S. and Denton Brierley in the U.K.

It remains to be seen how Mantock’s character, Macy, will be written off of the series. The logline for the season finale is as follows: “When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable.”

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on ‘Charmed,'” said executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

“Charmed” was one of 12 CW shows to earn a renewal back in February, meaning the show will return for a fourth season. Others included the freshman show “Walker” as well as network favorites “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

The original “Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB (now the CW) from 1998 to 2006. The series starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty (and later Rose McGowan) as three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off forces of evil. The show was produced by Aaron Spelling.

TVLine first reported Mantock’s exit.