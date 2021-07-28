César Millán Hires Three Six Zero as His Global Management Team (EXCLUSIVE)

César Millán, aka the “Dog Whisperer,” has hired Three Six Zero as his global management team. The Mexican American celebrity dog behaviorist, three-time Emmy nominee and New York Times bestselling author is one of the world’s most renowned authorities in the field of canine rehabilitation. The longtime television personality’s shows are broadcast and streamed in more than 120 countries.

Millán will be managed out of Los Angeles by Three Six Zero partner Miguel Melendez, who also manages Will Smith and family. “César is a legend and a great human being. We’ve known each other for a long time,” Melendez said in a statement. “His philosophy of ‘Better Humans, Better Planet’ resonates in everything he does and we are thrilled to be a part of this next chapter of his business.” His latest TV show, “César Millán: Better Human Better Dog,” premieres July 30 on National Geographic and will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Aug. 4.

“‘Better Humans Better Planet’ is a personal vision many years in the making. Jada, Will, and Miguel have been an incredible family to me for decades, so I’m very excited to be joining forces with the Smith pack and my new management company, Three Six Zero,” Millán added. “They understand the law of nature and have committed to leaving behind a better world for the next generation of humans. I’m beyond confident that with Miguel’s globally minded approach, talented team, and understanding of my mission; we will powerfully achieve Better Humans, Better Planet.”

Three Six Zero, founded by British businessman Mark Gillespie, has offices in Los Angeles, Miami and London, and represents a variety of talent in the music, film, television and digital content landscape, including Calvin Harris and BloodPop. Three Six Zero acquired Melendez’s Westbrook Entertainment talent management company in 2019.