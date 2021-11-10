‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Among CBS Series Making Early 2022 Debuts (TV News Roundup)

CBS announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the series premiere date of new drama “Good Sam” on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. and the third season premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother” on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

“Good Sam” stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs and takes over “CSI: Vegas’s” time-slot after that drama finishes its 10-episode first season. Bush plays the titular Dr. Sam Griffith, who is a gifted heart surgeon who took on the role of chief of surgery after her renowned boss — and father — Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), fell into a coma. However, Dr. Griffith wakes up months later and demands to resume his duties, which leaves Sam in a complicated position.

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” will launch three years after its prior season. No celebrity houseguests have yet to be announced, but the network did confirm the reality competition will follow its usual pattern of airing “multiple nights each week” throughout February, leading up to the finale on Feb. 23. Its full season will be contained within the month.

Additionally, Jan. 2 will see the midseason returns of the current seasons of “The Equalizer” (at 8 p.m.), “NCIS: Los Angeles” (at 9 p.m.) and “SWAT,” which moves to a new time period at 10 p.m., while Jan. 3 sees the midseason returns of “The Neighborhood” (at 8 p.m.), “Bob Hearts Abishola” (at 8:30 p.m.), “NCIS” (at 9 p.m.) and “NCIS: Hawai’i” (at 10 p.m.). The “FBI” franchise returns from its winter hiatus on Jan. 4 with the original flagship series at 8 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” at 9 p.m. and “FBI: International” at 10 p.m.

“The Amazing Race” will debut its 33rd season on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m with a special two-hour premiere before moving to its regular time period of Wednesdays at 9 p.m. the following week. The race is confirmed to being back in full-swing after the pandemic, with teams of two once again traveling the world in the hope of winning the $1 million prize.

CBS’ Thursday night block of “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m., “United States of Al” at 8:30 p.m., “Ghosts” at 9 p.m., “B Positive” at 9:30 p.m. and “Bull” at 10 p.m. resumes airing new episodes on Jan. 6, while the 11th season of “Undercover Boss” premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. followed by the midseason returns of “Magnum PI” at 9 p.m. and “Blue Bloods” at 10 p.m.

January will also see primetime specials for “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” with the former (titled “The Price Is Right at Night”) airing Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, each at 8 p.m., and the latter (“Let’s Make a Deal Primetime”) airing Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

Finally, the 42nd season of “Survivor” premieres March 9 with a two-hour special event.

