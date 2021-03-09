Jameela Jamil, Sharon Osbourne and More Weigh In on Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan’s impromptu departure from “Good Morning Britain” after his controversial comments about Megan Markle sparked Twitter reactions from entertainment and media figures, marked by a general sentiment of “good riddance.”

Morgan quit shortly after British media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into his comments about Markle on Monday’s telecast. He said he didn’t believe Markle’s mental health struggles, which she revealed during her and Prince Harry’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said the royal institution did not give her support when she asked for help as a result of suicidal thoughts and high stress stemming from life in the monarchy.

ITV confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that it accepted Morgan’s decision to leave “Good Morning Britain.”

British actress Jameela Jamil, who has long been a mental health advocate, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of verbal abuse by Morgan. “I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons.”

TW: suicide I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling: pic.twitter.com/reygXIMhP9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2021

While many were happy to say farewell to the controversial host, others, like Sharon Osbourne, came to Morgan’s defense. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she wrote on Twitter.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Morgan has long been known for his controversial opinions, which have cemented him as one of the most well known media personalities. He is a frequent opponent of “cancel culture” in the media, causing a number of people to point out the irony of his abrupt exit. George Takei took note, tweeting, “Piers Morgan has apparently cancelled himself.”

Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel culture! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021

See more reactions to Morgan’s exit from “Good Morning Britain” below.

The best part of the Piers Morgan self-destructive meltdown is that the co-host who called him out on live TV was calm, methodical and thoughtful while also being completely savage. It was a masterclass on how to take down a bully. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 9, 2021

Even if the only thing the Oprah interview accomplishes is Piers Morgan quitting his show, that will still be a win. — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/were — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021

The Piers Morgan thing is like when that raggedy senator yelled “You Lie!” at Obama. It’s racism surprised that it can’t get away with disrespect. That’s all it is. They wouldn’t do it to Kate. They didn’t do it to Trump. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 9, 2021

I feel compelled to share that P*ers Morgan quote tweeted me to critique my support for Meghan within THREE MINUTES of my posting. It is a disturbing, misogynistic obsession that is familiar to too many of us. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 9, 2021

there's a special place in hell for abusers who pick and choose when to switch up their truth to something reasonable so it always leaves you feeling gaslit and mental. So acidic. Piers is one slimy arsehole. God I hate him. Bye — dodie (@doddleoddle) March 9, 2021

A great day for everybody except @piersmorgan ✨ — Lauren Makk (@laurenmakk) March 9, 2021