Cecilia Vega Gets New Role in ABC News Washington Shuffle

ABC News named Cecilia Vega to a new senior roles in its Washington operations, naming Vega the Disney news unit’s chief White House correspondent.

In a memo to staffers Tuesday, ABC News President James Goldston also named Mary Bruce a senior White House correspondent and MaryAlice Parks a weekend White House correspondent. Rachel Scott, who had been working a White House beat, is moving to Capitol Hill as a congressional correspondent, Goldston said, though she will “continue reporting from the White House from time to time” as she makes the beat transition.

Bruce served as the network’s lead campaign correspondent in 2020, and has been its lead congressional correspondent.. Parks began her ABC News career at “This Week” as a producer, and has since branched out to cover politics and voting rights. “In her new on air role she’ll be vital to helping our audience understand the latest news from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as it happens,” Goldston said.

Jonathan Karl the chief Washington correspondent, is expected to launch a “new interview-based show” for ABC News Live, Goldston said. It will also be available on Hulu. ” It will draw on Jonathan’s considerable talents for newsmaking interviews with the foremost leaders, thinkers and doers of our time and his analysis that has been so valuable to our election coverage,” said Goldston. “I can’t wait to see more.”