CBS to Phase Out CBSN Name for News Streaming Service

CBSN represented the first effort by one of the traditional broadcast networks to get into the news streaming game, and its name was meant to evoke digital concepts. But that was so 2014.

CBS News intends to phase out the CBSN moniker later this year and give its streaming effort the same name its other products have: CBS News. A spokesperson for CBS News confirmed the new direction, which was previously reported by Digiday. Employees who staff the streaming operation are expected to move to the studio previously utilized by “CBS This Morning,” which has moved to a Times Square broadcast operation, and, like CBSN, undergone a name change.

A name-change may seem cosmetic, but tying broadcast and digital efforts under a single brand has deeper ramifications for CBS News, which is in the midst of going through some changes orchestrated by new bosses, Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, as part of an operational reworking that ties the news division to CBS owned-and-operated stations.

“As a unified organization, we’ll offer a choreography of coverage across all of our platforms, that includes unparalleled, expansive on-the-ground reporting from New York to L.A., Chicago to Dallas, London to Beijing and everywhere in between,” Khemlani said in a statement.

CBSN launched under previous executives, but it is widely seen as the first significant maneuver by one of the nation’s big TV-news outlets to woo mobile audiences. Since its launch more than half a decade ago, CBSN has become a place where news aficionados can go at moments of national significance; catch “CBS Evening News” at times after it has run on the CBS broadcast network; and see both a bespoke morning program as well as segments from CBS’ traditional shows. The CBSN brand has extended to local-news efforts by CBS stations in New York, Chicago and elsewhere.

The change comes as more TV-news operations are moving full-bore into the world of streaming video.