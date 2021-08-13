CBS Releases ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ Season 16 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

CBS released a trailer for Season 16 of “The Rachael Ray Show,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 13.

The trailer features Capital Cities’ song “One Minute More,” with the lyrics “Don’t wait for an invitation / No need for a reservation,” echoing Ray’s major philosophy, as we see shots of her garnishing dishes, drinking wine and laughing in her kitchen. Everyday people and celebrities alike, including Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Matthew McConaughey and Buddy Valastro, appear in the trailer. In addition to signature dishes, the trailer promises makeovers and other fun surprises. The series, which has delivered more than 2,000 episodes to date, is executive produced by Ray and Janet Annino.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

Zash Global Media and Entertainment (Zash) greenlit three new reality series: “Love Is Blurred,” “Own-It” and “Millennium Penthouse Dance Party.” “Love Is Blurred” will explore the “dating dilemma” of personality versus looks, while “Own-It” is a cooking competition featuring aspiring chefs, and “Millennium Penthouse Dance Party” is a reimagined American dance competition. The three series serve as the debut slate for Zash and will be distributed via cable television syndication while also streaming exclusively on Lomotif. Veteran producers Marc Sternberg and Brad Kreisberg, who lead Zash’s pursuits in the television and streaming space, assembled the slate and will executive produce each series alongside Zash chairman and co-founder Ted Farnsworth, co-founder Vincent Butta and co-founder Jaeson Ma. Ann Marie Hudson, J.Todd Harris, David Ladd and Long (Luc) Vu will also serve as executive producers on “The Millennium Penthouse Dance Party.” Production on all three series will begin later this summer