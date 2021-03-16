CBS Extends ‘The Talk’ Hiatus As Sharon Osbourne Probe Continues

CBS is extending its hiatus of “The Talk,” canceling its live shows for the rest of the week until Tuesday, as it conducts a review related to a recent heated exchange between hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

According to a statement from a CBS spokesperson:

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”