CBS Sells Out Super Bowl Ad Time Despite Big Brand Defections

Even in tough times, advertisers still want a Super Bowl.

CBS is “virtually sold out” of all its commercial inventory for Super Bowl LIV, according to a spokesperson for parent company ViacomCBS, a sign that Madison Avenue remains interested in the Big Game despite some of the rockier economic conditions surrounding it.

The network has been seeking around $5.5M for a 30 second in-game spot and has been grappling with decisions by some stalwart sponsors to bench their usual activity in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

More to come…

