CBS Orders Single-Camera Comedy ‘Ghosts’ to Series

The fall television lineup is about to get that much spookier — and sillier.

“Ghosts,” a single-camera comedy series about a struggling young couple who inherit a haunted house, has been given a series order at CBS.

The series stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza.

An adaptation of a BBC One series of the same name, the starring couple — played by McIver and Ambudkar — believes that their dreams have come true in receiving a beautiful country house, only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by a number of deceased previous residents.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are writing and executive producing. Also exec producing are Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, alongside Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen for Monumental Television and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios.

Exec producer Trent O’Donnell is directing the pilot. Producing the series are CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.

On the drama side, CBS handed out a series order to “CSI: Vegas” earlier Wednesday, a sequel series to the hit flagship “CSI” procedural that will star original series regulars William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. Last week, CBS added a third edition of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise to its upcoming season, and renewed “FBI” for a fourth season and “FBI: Most Wanted” for a third season in the 2021-2022 fall TV lineup.