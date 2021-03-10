CBS Strikes Pact to Bring Sponsors Focused on Black Consumers to Syndicated Shows

CBS has struck a partnership with a company that has a specialty in helping advertisers reach Black consumers in a bid to bring some of those sponsors to shows such as “Judge Judy,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Dr Phil.”

CBS Media Ventures, the ViacomCBS unit that specializes in syndicated programming, has entered into an exclusive pact with NuTime Media to connect advertisers with Black consumers. Under terms of the deal, NuTime will help expand opportunities within the CBS Media Ventures programs to engage with Black audiences, and create programming and other pieces of content. .

Under the agreement, NuTime Media, a Black-owned company led by Morris McWilliams president and CEO, will work closely with Scott Trupchak, executive vice president of media sales andpPartnerships at CBS Media Ventures, and his team.

“We have had a great working relationship with Morris over the last 15 years on various projects, so we are thrilled to establish a formal partnership with him and his team as our roster of programming targeting Black consumers has grown,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, in a prepared statement. “It is exciting for us to be able to provide advertisers a robust vehicle to reach this important audience through our portfolio.”

More media and advertising companies have in recent weeks placed additional emphasis on reaching out to people of color. Earlier this month, Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands, a large ad-buying agnecy, said it would hold “upfront” sessions between advertisers and media companies focused on Black audiences.

“This opportunity gives us the ability to engage content creators focused on producing high quality programming for the Black consumer,’ said McWilliams, in a statement. “We can now offer our advertising partners more opportunities to reach this valuable consumer group in a significant way in syndication and other platforms.”

CBS Media Ventures represents advertising sales for a large portfolio of programming popular with Black audiences, which include “Hot Bench” and third-party programming, including “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Family Feud” and “Divorce Court.” CBS Media Ventures will also represent “Nick Cannon,” the new daytime talk show,d istributed by Debmar-Mercury, debuting in autumn 2021.

NuTime Media, formerly Related Media Inc.,has over the years worked with CBS Media Ventures, Disney ABC Domestic Television, NBC Universal Television, 20th Television, MGM Domestic Television, Sony Pictures Television, Screenvision Media, Black News Channel and The Tavis Smiley Show on PBS.