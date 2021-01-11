CBS Television Distribution Rebrands as CBS Media Ventures

Since its founding in 2006, CBS Entertainment’s first-run distribution division has been known as CBS Television Distribution. But starting today, in an attempt to fuse with an evolved media landscape and CBS’ brand strategy to-date, the syndication company has been rebranded to CBS Media Ventures. With a new name comes a new brand identity, which includes a logo that draws on the iconic CBS Eye and a remix of CBS’ current five-note mnemonic on its programming.

“This new name better reflects who we are and positions us for limitless opportunities in the future,” Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “In addition to our core business of producing and distributing leading first-run series, we also have a robust ad sales and partnerships business, create digital content for multiple platforms and run the lifestyle network Dabl.”

CBS Media Ventures is home to several highly-rated first-run strips, including “Judge Judy,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!,” “Hot Bench,” “Dr. Phil,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Insight Edition,” and the Emmy-winning talk shows “Rachael Ray” and “The Doctors.” The company also barters national advertising sales for third party syndicated programming (like Debmar-Mercury’s “Family Feud” and Fox’s “Divorce Court”). As such, not only is the new logo inspired by the CBS Eye to emphasize consistency across all of CBS, but it also calls out the company’s specific business areas of production, licensing, and ad sales and partnerships.

CBS Media Ventures’ new branding was developed by CBS President and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Benson and his team, with design support from the Gretel agency.