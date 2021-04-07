CBS’ ‘MacGyver’ Reboot to End With Season 5

“MacGyver” v2.0 is coming to a close. The CBS reboot starring Lucas Till, which premiered in 2016, will end after five seasons with its series finale on April 30.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

“MacGyver,” which also stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick, was a reboot of the original 1985 series. Monica Macer, David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff, Michael Clear executive produce the series for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” says Monica Macer, executive producer of ‘MacGyver,’ who was brought on to replace former showrunner and exec producer Peter Lenkov, who was terminated following accusations of creating a toxic work environment. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”

Deadline first reported news of the series ending.