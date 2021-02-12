‘CSI’ Revival Nears Series Order at CBS, Adds Three to Cast

CBS is nearing a series order for what would be an event-series revival of crime-lab procedural “CSI,” and is adding Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez to the cast, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Newsome, a longtime film, TV and stage actor, is more recently known for her performance opposite Henry Winkler and Bill Hader as detective Janice Moss in HBO’s “Barry,” as well as a 12-episode arc on NBC’s “Chicago Med.” Other television credits include “City of Angels,” “Suits,” “Transparent,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “NCIS,” “Suburgatory,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Fox Rothschild.

Lauria, who recently filmed Michael Morris’ “To Leslie” opposite Allison Janney and Andrea Riseborough, currently stars opposite Juno Temple in the Sky TV series “Little Birds.” He spent four seasons on DirecTV’s “Kingdom,” and has also appeared in UFC drama “Ryan Wheeler,” CBS All Access’ “Tell Me a Story” and Apple TV Plus’ “Dickenson.” Lauria is repped by Principal Entertainment Los Angeles, William Morris Endeavor and Ziffren Brittenham.

Rodriguez was most recently in Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” opposite Kirsten Dunst and Beth Ditto. Previously, he has appeared Dee Ree’s “The Last Thing He Wanted” on Netflix, Fox’s “The Last Man on Earth,” Lionsgate’s “Overboard,” and comedy “Getting On,” among other projects.

CBS declined to comment.