CBS All Access Crashes as Super Bowl Kicks Off

Viewers looking to stream the Super Bowl took a blindside hit Sunday.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday ViacomCBS’ streaming app, CBS All Access, experienced technical issues and outages for customers. According to website DownDetector.com, reports of problems with CBS All Access spiked at 6:30 p.m., just as the game began, then began to taper off within the next 10 minutes.

Roku users and desktop users were among those experiencing difficulties.

A CBS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come …