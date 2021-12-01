Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned.

The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Cuarón is writing the adaptation and will also direct and executive produce under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez. Blanchett will executive produce in addition to starring. Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin also executive produce. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki will serve as director of photography alongside Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel.

Cuarón’s most recent feature was the critically-acclaimed film “Roma,” on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuarón. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career, winning three — his two for “Roma” and best director for “Gravity,” which he also co-wrote and produced. Cuarón is currently under an overall deal at Apple, with “Disclaimer” being the first project ordered to series under the deal.

Cuarón is repped by WME, Blue Marble Pictures and Ziffren Brittenham. Lubezki is repped by ICM. Delbonnel is repped by WME and Cosmic in Paris.

“Disclaimer” will mark the first regular live-action television role of Kline’s career. He is known for his work in film and on the stage, having won an Oscar for “A Fish Called Wanda.” His other noted film roles include “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Big Chill,” “In and Out,” “Silverado,” and “Cry Freedom.” In television, he has provided the voice of Mr. Fischoeder on the hit animated series “Bob’s Burgers” since the show began, earning himself an Emmy nomination in 2017 for best voice over performance.

He is repped by UTA and Berwick & Kovacik.

Blanchett recently starred in the FX limited series “Mrs. America,” for which she picked up an Emmy nomination for best actress in a limited series in 2020. She is a six-time Oscar nominee, winning two of the awards for her work in “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator.” She has also starred in films such as “Notes on a Scandal,” “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” “Carol,” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

She is repped by CAA and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations.