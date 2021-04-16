‘Castlevania’ to End with Season 4 at Netflix

The “Castlevania” series at Netflix will end with its upcoming Season 4, Variety has confirmed.

Season 4 of the anime series will debut on May 13 and will consist of 10 episodes. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Netflix is looking at possibly developing a new show set in the “Castlevania” universe that would feature a new set of characters.

Inspired by the classic Konami video game series of the same name, “Castlevania” is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.

The voice cast includes Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, and Jaime Murray. Warren Ellis created the series and serves as executive producer along with Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar. Sam Deats serves as director.

The first season of “Castlevania” consisted of just four episodes and debuted in 2017. An eight-episode second season followed in 2018, with Season 3 consisting of 10 episodes bowing in 2020.

Netflix has been making an increased push into anime in recent years. Some recently released Netflix anime shows include “Blood of Zeus,” “Dragon’s Dogma,” and “Pacific Rim: The Black.” Netflix is also currently prepping several anime projects based on major IP, such as “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.” Variety exclusively reported on a “Splinter Cell” anime series at the streamer last year, with Netflix having announced a “Terminator” anime series from “Project Power” and “The Batman” writer Mattson Tomlin back in February.