Cartoon Network Studios Debuts New Animated Shorts Program

Cartoon Network Studios debuted a new iteration of its animated shorts program, Cartoon Cartoons, its first dedicated shorts initiative in over a decade that will look to showcase diverse stories, discover new creative voices and mentor the next generation of animators.

The program’s predecessor, an animated incubator, began in 1995 as World Premiere Toons, and the initiative has over the years launched popular, award-winning series such as Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Dexter’s Laboratory,” Craig McCracken’s “The Powerpuff Girls,” C.H. Greenblatt’s “Chowder,” J.G. Quintel’s “Regular Show” and Rebecca Sugar’s “Steven Universe.”

“Cartoon Network Studios has a proud legacy of animated shorts,” said Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. “We are building on that legacy today with a program that will champion new and diverse voices, energize creativity and provide resources for artists to share their stories with the world. I am so grateful to the producers serving on our Creative Council and our partner organizations for their commitment to make Cartoon Cartoons a successful and creatively rewarding endeavor.”

Artists and producers of all experience levels from both within Cartoon Network Studios and outside of the studio will be able to apply. Cartoon Cartoons intends to produce a variety of shorts, ranging from character-driven and comedic narratives to experimental animation, for everyone from preschoolers to adults, according to the studio. Participating artists will have support from the studio to develop their ideas, backed by a dedicated production team and veteran producer mentorship. The completed shorts will have the opportunity to be distributed internationally through linear platforms such as Cartoon Network or streamers including HBO Max.

The Cartoon Cartoons Creative Council will consist of a group of experienced, artist-driven producers, including: “Looney Tunes Cartoons” showrunner Pete Browngardt, “We Bare Bears” director and writer Manny Hernandez, “Animaniacs” series director Katie Rice, and “Woman World” graphic novelist Aminder Dhaliwal. Founding Cartoon Cartoons partner organizations include Black Women Animate Studios (BWA Studios), founded by Taylor K. Shaw, and nonprofit Exceptional Minds, led by executive director David Siegel.