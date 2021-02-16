Cartoon Network Releases Third ‘Steven Universe’ Anti-Racism PSA (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Cartoon Network released its third anti-racism “Steven Universe” PSA, and FX will host a “Snowfall”-themed fan experience in Los Angeles.

DATES

CBS News will expand its series “Unifying America” through a joint effort with CBS television stations on Feb. 17. CBS local newscasts, digital properties and CBS News will dedicate the entire day of programming to reporting about how people from multigenerational, multicultural perspectives are uniting through conversation to overcome racism, bullying and unconscious biases. The collaboration will include stories from local affiliates; an exploration on the state of country music on “CBS This Morning;” a profile on Hands Across the Hills by “The CBS Evening News with Norah O’ Donnell” and interviews with bipartisan group Braver Angels on “CBS Newspath.”

BYU TV and The Dodo announced Season 2 of “The Wizard of Paws” will premiere on April 28 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The unscripted series follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana across the country as he carries out his mission to help animals of any size in desperate need of customized prosthetics. This season includes Trigger, a shelter dog overlooked due to a deformed leg, and Menina, a lamb with two front-missing limbs whose best friend is a rescue cat. “The Wizard of Paws” will also be available on Nat Geo Wild, with Season 2 re-airing in the spring and Season 2 to follow later.

FIRST LOOKS

WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will guest star on the sixth episode of “Punky Brewster.” In the episode, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) takes Izzy (Quinn Copeland) to meet her two favorite WWE superstars, Bliss and Flair. The Peacock series, which premieres Feb. 25, is a continuation of the 1980s sitcom, but now finds Punky as a single mother of three who is trying to get her life on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system. “Punky Brewster” is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN announced Rosetta Ellis-Pilie will be its vice president of talent development and negotiations starting May 1. She will lead day-to-day efforts at ESPN’s talent office, which oversees the development of ESPN’s commentator team, and will report to executive vice president Norby Williamson. Ellis-Pilie first joined ESPN in 2011 and most recently served as the legal department’s vice president and assistant chief of counsel.

EVENTS

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, “Snowfall” fans can celebrate the FX series’ Season 4 premiere with a complimentary themed car wash complete with lights, music and effects inspired by the series’ 1980s Los Angeles setting. In collaboration with the Official Black Wall Street, the business discovery app will highlight the drive-thru wash tunnel, feature Season 4 highlights and promote various Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles. The car wash is reservation only at the NCM Car Wash on Slauson Avenue.

LATE NIGHT

Bette Midler, Eiza González and Florida Georgia Line will guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight, and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will feature Bill Gates.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Network released its third anti-racism PSA, “See Color,” which sees Amethyst (voiced by Michaela Dietz) and friends from “Steven Universe” explain the importance of seeing people for their race. The PSA is available on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel and across social media platforms. It is part of a four-part series developed by “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar and “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes” creator Ian Jones-Quartey to provide kids and families with productive ways to disrupt common narratives about racism. “See Color” was developed with psychologist Dr. Deborah J. Johnson, who specializes in racial and cultural development.