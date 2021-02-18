Carlos W. Williams Named 20th TV, Freeform Exec VP of Business Affairs and Operations

Disney has named Carlos W. Williams to head business affairs and operations for 20th Television and Freeform, where he will work with 20th TV president Karey Burke and Freeform president Tara Duncan to grow the business operations and deal-making strategies at both entities.

“Carlos is a gifted dealmaker and strategist and he will be a fantastic partner to Karey and Tara as they each run and grow their already successful businesses,” said Walt Disney TV president Craig Hunegs. “Having worked with Carlos at Warner Brothers and over the past year here at Disney, I know he’s an incredible asset to both executives and creators, and the perfect leader for this important new role.”

Williams was most recently executive vice president of business operations at Touchstone Television (formerly Fox 21 Television Studios), closing deals with a number of creators, including Elgin James, Lizzie Moss, Dave Kajganich, The Gotham Group, and Gina and Reggie Bythewood. He also managed the business operations of the “Genius” franchise,” “Genius: Aretha,” and the upcoming “Dopesick” from Danny Strong, among other series.

Prior to that, Williams led business affairs at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, overseeing business operations and providing business oversight and strategic input across the company’s divisions. He previously served as head of West Coast business and legal affairs for A+E Networks and A+E Studios overseeing executives handling business and legal for content and programming, and spent three years as head of business affairs for Warner Horizon Television. Williams started his entertainment career at Disney in a variety of roles, including VP of business affairs for ABC Studios and the ABC network.

“I am proud and humbled by this vote of confidence by Craig, Karey and Tara,” said Williams. “At a time when the media marketplace is rapidly shifting, it feels great to be part of a winning team. I believe passionately that even greater days are ahead for these two powerful brands and look forward to playing a strategic and tactical role in their continued growth and evolution.”