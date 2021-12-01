Cara Delevingne Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Cast

Cara Delevingne has been cast as a series regular in Season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

The mystery comedy series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The trio suspects murder and decides to investigate the truth themselves, recording a podcast along the way when they realize a killer might be living amongst them. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Delevingne made her acting debut in 2012 playing Princess Sorokina in Joe Wright’s “Anna Karenina.” Her other credits include playing “Margo” in Jake Schreier’s 2015 film adaptation of John Green’s “Paper Towns” and June Moone/Enchantress in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” in 2016. Currently, she stars as Vignette Stonemoss in Amazon Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” and will next appear in Hulu and BBC’s docuseries “Planet Sex.”

Delevingne is also a singer and drummer. Her song “I Feel Everything,” produced by Pharrell Williams, was featured on the soundtrack of the 2017 film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” which she also starred in. She was also featured on Fiona Apple’s 2020 album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.”

