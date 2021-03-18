Capitol Riot Limited Series in the Works at Showtime From ‘Comey Rule’ Duo

Showtime is developing a limited series about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The show hails from Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, who previously worked on the Showtime series “The Comey Rule.” Ray will write the series in addition to directing, with Salerno executive producing. Josh McLaughlin will also executive produce, with Showtime producing.

The limited series will examine and explore multiple points of view of the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the final days of the Trump administration, and culminate with the attack itself, the aftermath, and the FBI and Congressional investigations.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol Building as members of Congress were attempting to count the electoral votes that would formally declare Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Lawmakers were evacuated as the rioters breached barricades. Thousands of protesters, waving “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and shouting “stop the steal,” flooded Capitol Hill and paraded through National Statuary Hall, creating a tense standoff with law enforcement that dissolved into violence. Tear gas was deployed in the Rotunda and shots were fired. Video from the scene showed the demonstrators smashing windows and climbing into the building. Police inside the House chamber were seen with their guns drawn as people forced their way inside.

