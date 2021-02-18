Canal Plus, Sky Studios Team Up on ‘Django’ TV Series Toplining Matthias Schoenaerts

Canal Plus and Sky Studios have teamed up on Spaghetti Western TV series “Django” with production set to start in May and German actor Matthias Schoenaerts (“Bullhead”) in the title role.

Co-produced by Italy’s Cattleya, which is controlled by ITV, and France’s Atlantique Productions, “Django” is being described as a high-concept English-language reimagining of the cult 1966 Sergio Corbucci Western that launched the career of Italian icon Franco Nero, but with the grit and edginess of today’s premium TV.

The series’ executive producers include Riccardo Tozzi for Cattleya and Olivier Bibas for Atlantique Productions.

Django was commissioned by Nicola Maccanico, executive VP of programming for Sky Italia, alongside Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai who also executive produce for Sky Studios. It was also commissioned for Canal Plus by Arielle Saracco, head of Canal Plus Création Originale, and Fabrice de la Patellière, Canal Plus head of drama.

The bold show, which will not take its cue from Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 homage “Django Unchained,” will be broadcast on Canal Plus channels in France, Benelux and Africa and on Comcast-owned paybox Sky’s services in Italy, the U.K. Ireland, Austria and Germany. Studio Canal has global distribution rights.

The first episodes will be directed by Francesca Comencini (“Gomorrah” the series) (pictured) who will also serve as the series’ artistic director. “Django” was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (“Gomorrah” the series, “ZeroZeroZero”) and Maddalena Ravagli (“Gomorrah” the series), who, together, also co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini, with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Manhunt”).

