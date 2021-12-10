‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC Adds Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim has been cast in NBC’s “Law & Order” revival premiering on Feb. 24, 2022. As a series regular, she will play Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

Dixon is a new character to the famed Dick Wolf series. She takes over from Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, who was played by S. Epatha Merkerson in Seasons 4 through 20. Merkerson was unavailable for the “Law & Order” revival as she is currently appearing in Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Med.”

Manheim is best known for starring as lawyer Ellenor Frutt in the ABC legal drama “The Practice,” a role that won her both an Emmy Award and a Golden Glove. She also received Golden Globe nomination for playing Gladys Presley in CBS’ “Elvis,” with other television credits including “Stumptown,” “Criminal Minds,” “Two and a Half Men” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

She is repped by Framework Entertainment, UTA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Other new cast members joining Season 21 are Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective and Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney. Anthony Anderson will return to the cast as Detective Kevin Bernard, while Sam Waterston remains in negotiations to return as district attorney Jack McCoy.

“I never give up on things I believe in. It took a long time, but the journey was worth it,” Wolf told Variety about the revival in October. “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years. So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s.”

“Law & Order” is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.