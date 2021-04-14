‘Call My Agent!’ Season 5 in Development, Film in the Works

A movie spinoff and a fifth season of “Call My Agent!,” the popular star-studded show set at a Parisian talent agency, are currently being developed by its French producers and public broadcaster France Televisions.

Both the film and new season are reteaming producers Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Production, a Mediawan company, with Dominique Besnehard’s Mon Voisin Productions and France Télévisions.

“Call My Agent!” revolves around the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit but sometimes dysfunctional team of charismatic Parisian talent agents. Called “Dix Pour Cent” (10 percent) in France, the show debuted in 2015 on France 2, a France Televisions channel, and became a global sensation when it was picked up by Netflix.

Netflix, which streamed all four seasons of the show, is in very early talks to board the film and/or season 5. Harold Valentin at Mother Production said plans are for the film to land on a global streaming service outside of France, where it will air on the pubcaster.

The feature-length film will come first, and is currently in development. Producers hope to shoot before the end of the year or in early 2022, depending on the cast availability, especially Camille Cottin (Andrea Martel on the show), who will play a prominent role. The plot will take place chronologically after the end of the fourth season.

A few different storylines are being explored, including one that would take place to some extent in New York, according to a source close to the production. The movie is also expected to bring back the rest of the key cast, as well as French and some international stars, possibly American ones, said the source.

The fifth season, meanwhile, is in an earlier stage of development at France Televisions. It will be a reboot and will take place chronologically after the film. It is hoped the key cast members will also return for the new season.

“This show is about family, not a biological one, but one that formed in a professional environment and got stronger together through ups and downs, so of course we want to reunite this family,” said Valentin.

The format has since been optioned in a number of markets, including the U.K. and Canada.

In the U.K., Headline Pictures and Bron Studios are developing the British adaptation and are currently pitching to local broadcasters.