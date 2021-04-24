Caitlyn Jenner Accepts Joy Behar’s Apology for Misgendering Her on ‘The View’

Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter last night to accept an apology from “The View” co-host Joy Behar, who repeatedly misgendered her during the show’s discussion of Jenner’s recently announced run for California governor.

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar,” Jenner wrote. “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

Behar misgendered Jenner three times during the show, and corrected herself twice for the mistake. She later attributed her incorrect use of pronouns to lack of sleep.

“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar said during “The View” broadcast to Sunny Hostin. “I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather.”

Later, Behar added, “I think that he should— she, rather— should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California.”

“The View” co-host made the direct apology after a commercial break.

“So, first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” Behar said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately. But, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Jenner has been out as a trans woman since April 2015. She announced Friday morning that she has filed the initial paperwork to run for governor of California in the anticipated recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.