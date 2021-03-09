Caitlin Kinnunen, Bella Ortiz to Lead CW Nun Dramedy Pilot

Caitlin Kinnunen and Bella Ortiz have signed on for the lead roles in the untitled nun dramedy pilot at The CW, Variety has learned.

The pilot centers on two millennial nuns: one a true believer and the other a new arrival who hasn’t taken her final vows. The two strangers become sisters on a spiritual – and spirited – journey to understand their own faith and their place in the Catholic Church.

Kinnunen will star as Sister Frances, described as the complacent angel on your shoulder. An impressionable, people-pleasing, young nun who believes in the power of thoughts and prayers and never breaks the rules, until she meets Sr. Maggie.

Ortiz will play Sister Maggie, described as the daredevil on your shoulder. A radical, millennial nun hell-bent on shaking up the power structures of the Catholic Church while being of service to her Brooklyn neighborhood. She can’t help but get into trouble, which is why she’ll need Sr. Frances.

Kinnunen is a Tony nominee for her work in the Broadway musical “The Prom.” Her other Broadway credits include “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Spring Awakening.” She has previously appeared on shows such as “American Vandal,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “The Knick.”

She is repped by Schachter Entertainment and the Luedtke Agency

Ortiz will next be seen in the teen horror-thriller film “American Carnage” opposite Jenna Ortega and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. She is repped by IKIGAI Management and Del Shaw Moonves

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and executive producing the pilot alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions. Tessa Blake will direct. CBS Studios will produce.