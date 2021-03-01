CAA Signs Writer, Actor Nathan Foad (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Nathan Foad for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. He will continue to be represented in the U.K. by Ligeia Marsh and Emma Higginbottom at Curtis Brown.

Foad is a television comedy writer and actor based in the U.K. He was recently selected to join the BBC Comedy Room initiative’s class of 2020, a writer’s program for the comedy writers of the future in London.

Foad has previously worked as a writer on the BBC Three/RTE series “The Young Offenders” as well as “The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice” at Channel 4. He also executive produced his own comedy pilot for Channel 4 along with “Skins” creator Bryan Elsley. He has worked for a number of other major British channels, including Sky One, ITV, and Comedy Central. His writing has been published in Vice and he recently appeared in the Comedy Central web series “Comedians in Quarantine.”

He currently has multiple original series in development with Hat Trick Productions, Roughcut TV, Genial Productions, Balloon Entertainment, Complete Fiction, and Camden Productions.