CAA Promotes Five to Agent Across Television Division

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced that five trainees in the television division have been promoted to agent: Allie Cohen and David Romero in scripted television, Alixandra Haley in alternative television and Rachel Mathias and Lubna Salad in International Television.

The new agents were participants in CAA Elevate, a training and practical development curriculum with an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration and growth that CAA launched in Feb. 2021.

“I am thrilled about these five promotions,” said Joe Cohen, CAA board member and head of scripted television. “Allie, David, Alix, Rachel and Lubna are exceptional individuals. They are all incredibly intelligent, creative, resourceful, collaborative and globally minded. We couldn’t be prouder to promote them today, and look forward to their continued contributions to the agency and our clients.”

Cohen joined CAA in 2017 as a mailroom clerk and joined the television division in 2018, first working for agents Joel Begleiter and Andrew Miller. In 2020, she was named scripted television coordinator.

Romero entered the industry as an assistant at the Shuman Company, then joined CAA’s scripted television department in 2016. He was an assistant to Bruce Vinokour and Michael Gordon and was promoted to scripted television coordinator in 2019.

Haley started at CAA as an intern in the non-fiction television department and was hired as a full-time employee in 2017. She was an assistant to agents Santini Reali and Jonathan Swaden, and became alternative television coordinator in 2018.

Mathias first worked in television production at Avalon Entertainment, Raw TV and the BBC in London. She joined CAA’s international television department in 2015 as an assistant to Victoria Fitzpatrick and Lindsey Bender before being named international television coordinator in 2019.

Salad started out in physical production as an independent film coordinator, then joined CAA in 2019 as an assistant to agent Brandon Lawrence. She became international television coordinator in 2020.

Cohen, Haley and Romero are based in Los Angeles while Mathias and Salad are based in London.