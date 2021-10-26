Byron Allen Media Adds to Streaming Portfolio With Acquisition of HBCUGo.TV

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has reached a deal with Symonds-Evans Media to acquired the streaming platform HBCUGo.TV, which serves the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Allen Media sees HBCUGo.TV as a complement to The Grio, the digital media site that it acquired in 2016. Allen Media just launched a Grio-branded free over-the-air channel as well. HBCUGo.TV comes with 5,000 hours of programming geared toward students and alumni of the nation’s more than 100 HBCUs. It also brings to Allen’s portfolio rights to selected football and basketball games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

“The HBCU brand represents over 184 years of historic excellence, dating back to 1837, which helped cultivate some of the world’s greatest minds and talent,” said Allen. “HBCUGo.TV positions us to speak to the heart and soul of Black America 24/7, and helps us stay strongly connected with one of the most valuable, untapped audiences in the world.”

Curtis Symonds, co-founder of HBCUGo.TV, said Allen’s growing media portfolio was a natural home for the service that he launched with Clint Evans in 2012.

“Our pioneer platform offers a global audience all aspects of the HBCU culture and positions the millions of brilliant young minds and alumni throughout the HBCU universe to help change the world for the greater good,” Symonds said.

Allen Media Group is expanding its AVOD streaming activity under the Local Now banner, as well as expanding in traditional linear TV. Allen Media Group in April struck a $380 million deal with Gray Television to acquire seven TV stations, taking the company to 32 TV stations in in mid-sized markets. Allen Media also operates the Weather Channel cabler and related businesses.

(Pictured: Byron Allen)