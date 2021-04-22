Bubba Wallace Documentary Series Set at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a documentary series about NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace.

The series is currently in production and will follow Wallace behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season as he competes for the newly formed 23XI Racing team, which was created by Wallace, Michael Jordan, and Denny Hamlin. Wallace is currently the only Black driver at the top level of the sport. The show will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.

Erik Parker, who is known for “LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later,” will direct and executive produce the series. Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin will executive produce for 300 Studios. Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma will executive produce for Boardwalk Pictures. Tim Clark and Tally Hair are executive producers on behalf of NASCAR. Rob Ford serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by 300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures.

Wallace made national headlines last June when he called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from races in the wake of George Floyd’s death, which the racing league did in fact do shortly thereafter. Wallace also raced with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme on his car the day NASCAR announced the ban. A few weeks later, a noose was found in Wallace’s team garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Although the FBI later determined that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime, NASCAR is now requiring all personnel to undergo sensitivity and unconscious bias training.