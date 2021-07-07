BTS Returns to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for Two Nights in July

BTS will takeover NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on July 13 and 14.

On July 13, the K-pop sensation will present the American television debut of the upcoming song “Permission to Dance” and will sit down with titular host Fallon to discuss everything going on with the band. The next night, BTS will perform their smash hit “Butter,” which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This marks BTS’ first performance on “The Tonight Show” since the special BTS Week last September, which amassed over 230 million digital views and featured performances of “Idol,” “Home,” “Black Swan,” “Mikrokosmos” and “Dynamite.”

Last week, Spotify listed “Butter” as one of its predicted songs of the summer, generated using streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting. With “Butter,” the K-pop crew became the first international group ever to have a new song added at every reporting Top 40 station in a song’s first week of release.

Today, WWD reported that BTS will appear in a Louis Vuitton film wearing looks designed by Virgil Abloh. The reveal follows a deal formed between BTS and Louis Vuitton last April which promised “exciting projects” to come.

Continuing the K-pop frenzy, the past few months have seen the BTS limited-edition branded McDonald’s meals hitting countries worldwide. In June, McDonald’s locations in Indonesia faced overwhelming demand from the BTS Army, causing Jakarta police to order closures for 32 stores “violating health protocols” by failing to limit capacity to 50% and enforce social-distancing measures.

Watch BTS’ announcement about the return to “The Tonight Show” below.