‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to End With Season 8 on NBC

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming to an end for the second time. NBC announced Thursday that the upcoming Season 8 of the comedy series will be its last.

The show was famously canceled after five seasons at Fox in 2018 before NBC revived it for a sixth season that same year. The comedy, set in a Brooklyn police precinct, stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes. The show was originally renewed for an eight season in 2019 but the pandemic has stymied production. Season 8 will air as part of the 2021-2022 season.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners – Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

The show has been a fan favorite for some time. Per NBC, Season 7 averaged a 5.1 rating in adult 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement. The series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2014, with Sandberg also winning for best actor in a comedy. Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for his role on the show.

“‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. I”t’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world. We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. ‘B99,’ it’s been NOICE!”

The show has also faced criticism in the recent past. Like many TV shows focused on police, the show has been criticized for its sympathetic portrayal of law enforcement while not meaningfully addressing issues of police brutality and systemic racism, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s death last year. To that end, the cast and crew announced last June that it would be donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. The cast and creators have also previously stated that Season 8 would address such issues.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce the series, which is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment.