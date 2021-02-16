Brooke Baldwin, CNN’s Afternoon Face, to Depart in April

Don Lemon may be looking for a new drinking buddy.

Brooke Baldwin, a CNN anchor who for a time became the face of the cable-news outlet’s daytime schedule, announced on air Monday that she intended to leave the WarnerMedia-backed outlet by April.

“The next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans,” she said as she opened her Monday afternoon broadcast. She did not indicate that she had a new job to which she was moving. CNN declined to comment beyond the anchor’s remarks.

She departs as many expect CNN to unveil some sort of reworking of its daytime schedule that could have early-afternoon anchor Brianna Keilar going to co-host “New Day,” the network’s morning show, while Alisyn Camerota, currently on in the morning, could shift into afternoons.

More to come…