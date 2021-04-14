Brittany O’Grady to Lead ABC Drama Pilot ‘Epic’ From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators

Brittany O’Grady will headline ABC’s drama pilot “Epic,” hailing from “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The actor joins previously announced cast member Eleanor Fanyinka (“Masters of Love,” “Holby City,”) in the ABC Signature production.

“Epic” is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience. O’Grady will play Luna, who is a fairytale princess made cynical by a broken heart. She doesn’t believe in love stories, which is unfortunate because she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all— her own.

Most recently, O’Grady was seen on Bad Robot’s Apple TV Plus series “Little Voice,” executive produced by Sara Bareilles and J.J. Abrams. She also co-led the Fox musical drama series “Star” alongside Claire Jude Demorest and Ryan Destiny Irons, and starred in the horror film “Black Christmas” directed by Sophia Takal. O’Grady’s next upcoming project is the HBO limited series “White Lotus” from writer, director and executive producer Mike White. She is repped by ICM Partners and Suskin Management.

“Epic” is written and executive produced by Brigitte Hales with Horowitz and Kitsis. Hales has worked with the duo prior to the pilot, having written eight episodes of “Once Upon a Time” and served as a story editor for over 50 episodes. The alphabet network gave out a pilot order to the one-hour drama in January, along with another ABC Signature production, Zahir McGhee’s “Queens.”