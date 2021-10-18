‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Sells Wide For Red Arrow International – Global Bulletin

SALES

Red Arrow International has sold documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” to a raft of territories. The 75-minute documentary contains new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship.

The documentary has been sold to Sky (U.K.), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden and Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French and German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streamer Voyo (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery (Poland) including for its streaming platform Player.

“Controlling Britney Spears” is a follow-up to “Framing Britney Spears” and was produced in partnership by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. It premiered last month on FX and Hulu in the U.S. The film is directed by Samantha Stark, Liz Day is supervising producer and reporter, and Mary Robertson is showrunner.

In a confidential report obtained by The New York Times, Spears told a court investigator in 2016 that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” The documentary reveals a surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made.

The singer’s father Jamie Spears was removed from her conservatorship in September and she has since revealed fears about her post-conservatorship life.

CASTING

Jeannie Chan (“Cold War,” “Shadow of Justice”) will replace Jennifer Yu in the role of Dr. Mandy Cheung in “Forensic Psychologist,” a Hong Kong crime series about a psychologist who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are fit to stand trial. Yu is exiting the show to extend her maternity leave. Produced by Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global, the 12-episode series involves multiple directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong (“Lockdown”) who is simultaneously developing an English-language version with Debbie Mason, co-founder of Kudos (“Life on Mars”, “Spooks”). Alongside Chan, other cast additions include singer-turned-actress “JW” Joey Wong (“Fraudstars”), singer Eunice Chan (“Murder Diary”), Stephanie Au (“Battle of the Seven Sisters”), and Stephen Wong Ka-Lok (“Captain of Destiny”). – Patrick Frater