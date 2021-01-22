Brie Larson to Star in, Executive Produce Apple Series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ From ‘Erin Brockovich’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

Brie Larson is set to star in and executive produce the drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” which has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple in a competitive situation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Susannah Grant, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for “Erin Brockovich,” will write and executive produce the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under their Aggregate Films banner, which currently produces shows like “Ozark” at Netflix, “The Outsider” at HBO, and “A Teacher” at FX on Hulu. Apple Studios will produce.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is set to be published in spring 2022 by Doubleday. In the UK, it will be pushed by Transworld and has sold in more than 35 countries to date.

This marks the second Apple series in which Larson will star. It was previously announced that she would star in a drama series at the streamer based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.” That project was announced in March 2019 shortly after Larson debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain Marvel.” However, sources say the CIA project stalled in the writing phase and was further delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Due to Larson’s shooting schedule for “Captain Marvel 2,” the project is now on hold.

The Apple shows represent some of the few television roles Larson has had in her career. She previously starred in shows such as “United States of Tara” and “Raising Dad.” In addition to starring in “Captain Marvel,” Larson is known for her Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning role in the 2015 film “Room.” Her other feature roles include “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Spectacular Now,” “21 Jump Street,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” She most recently appeared in the MCU film “Avengers: Endgame” and the Michael B. Jordan-led drama “Just Mercy.” She is next set to star in “Captain Marvel 2,” which is currently slated to debut in 2022.

She is repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Rogers & Cowan PMK, and Sloane Offer.

The book deal was handled by Luke Speed and Felicity Blunt at Curtis Brown. Aggregate films is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Shelter PR.