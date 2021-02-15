‘Sex Education’ Star Simone Ashley to Lead ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Opposite Jonathan Bailey

“Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is heading to Regency Era London for her next role.

Netflix has confirmed to Variety that Ashley has been cast in the second season of the hit Shondaland series “Bridgerton.” She will star opposite Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton as his romantic interest, Kate Sharma.

Kate is a smart, independent woman who is new to the ton and its many social events (and expectations). For Anthony, winning Kate over won’t be an easy task. “Bridgerton’s” second season will focus on Anthony, the oldest of the Bridgerton clan, and his begrudging pursuit of marriage. Accordingly, the season will be based off of the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

Season 2 is set to continue the reimagined world established in its first chapter, in which historical conventions regarding race do not exist. Netflix touted the first season of the show as its most-watched original series to date, and as a result, its stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor skyrocketed to fame – with Page set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Ashley is best known for her role as mean girl Olivia in Netflix’s “Sex Education.” Her other credits include roles in “The Sister,” “A Working Mom’s Nightmare,” “Casualty,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” and “Broadchurch.”

The first season of “Bridgerton” stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, as well as Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne. Julie Andrews voices Lady Whistledown.

