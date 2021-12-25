‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in March

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the return of “Bridgerton,” with Season 2 set to premiere on March 25.

Keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn’s novels, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Rupert Young and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Shonda Rhimes, who is an executive producer of the series under her Shondaland banner, teased what would come in Season 2 after it was revealed that Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Rhimes offered a brief forecast about the central couple in an interview with Variety, saying: “I think there’s a powerful, interesting, romantic couple at the heart of it. They’re an incredibly interesting and exciting pair. I like to watch them.” She added, “Our goal, if we do our job correctly, is you are going to be as invested and excited by that couple as you were by the couple of Season 1.”

“Bridgerton” is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator.