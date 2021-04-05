‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Adds Four to Cast

“Bridgerton” Season 2 at Netflix is officially adding four new cast members.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young will all star in the new season of the popular Shondaland series at the streamer.

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Conn will play Mary Sharma. An Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe. Theo is a hardworking printer’s assistant. But he’s not just a working class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.

Young will play Jack. Jack is the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.

News of the castings comes just days after it was revealed that “Bridgerton” Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page will not return for the show’s second season.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” said a message on the show’s official social media accounts. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

(Pictured, from left to right: Calam Lynch, Shelley Conn, Rupert Young, Charithra Chandran)