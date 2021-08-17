‘Bridgerton’s’ Phoebe Dynevor to Star and Executive Produce Amazon Series ‘Exciting Times’

“Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor is attached to star and executive produce “Exciting Times,” a book-to-screen adaptation and romance series in development at Amazon Studios. Based on Irish author Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Exciting Times” centers on Ava, an Irish transplant teaching English grammar abroad to wealthy children. She becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

The project is helmed by Black Bear Pictures (“The Imitation Game”), which optioned the rights to the book prior to its June 2020 release in the U.S. Author Dolan writes and executive produces alongside director Cooper Raiff (“Shithouse,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “I Would Have Kissed You”), as well as Dynevor and Teddy Schwarzman, founder, president and CEO of Black Bear Pictures. Ben Stillman (“I Care a Lot,” “Barry”) and Michael Heimler (“Little Fish,” “Ben Is Back”) also executive produce via Black Bear Pictures.

Dynevor is currently slated to lead the Sky original feature flick “The Colour Room,” which centers on the rise to fame of Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, played by Dynevor. Cliff, a determined, working-class woman in the 1920s, broke the glass ceiling and revolutionized the workplace in the 20th century while becoming one of the greatest Art Deco designers. The film, directed by Claire McCarthy (“The Luminaries”) and written by Claire Peate, also stars Matthew Goode (“The Imitation Game”), David Morrissey (“The Walking Dead”), Darci Shaw (“Judy”), Kerry Fox (“Rare Beasts”) and Luke Norris (“Poldark”).

Dynevor is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment and United Agents.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come.