Brian Nick Joins Fox Corp. as Chief Communications Officer

Fox Corp. has brought on a new head of communications. Brian Nick, most recently at Coca-Cola Consolidated, is joining the company as executive vice president and chief communications officer, reporting to Fox Corp. chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“We’re excited to welcome Brian to the Fox team,” said Murdoch in a statement. “He’s a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America.”

Nick, who has led crisis communications and national media relations at Walmart, has previously served as communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and chief of staff to former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Doyle. At Coca-Cola Consolidated, he shepherded all internal and external communications.

“I’m honored to join a company with such a rich history and an exciting future,” said Nick. “FOX is a unique and powerful voice in the marketplace with a compelling story to tell and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Nick will begin at the end of July and will be based in Los Angeles.