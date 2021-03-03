‘Bosch’ Spinoff Starring Titus Welliver Ordered at IMDB TV

A spinoff of “Bosch” has been ordered to series at IMDB TV.

The news comes after it was announced last year that “Bosch” would end with its seventh season, which is slated to air this summer. Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz will all reprise their roles in the spinoff.

The new series will follow Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on – finding justice.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!” Welliver said. “To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift. The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!”

“Bosch” is based on the Harry Bosch book series by Michael Connelly. The spinoff is executive produced by Welliver, Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes will also direct the spinoff pilot. Fabel Entertainment will produce.

“Bosch” was developed for television by Overmyer and is executive produced by Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Connelly and Overmyer.