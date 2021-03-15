‘Bob’s Burgers’ Animators and ‘Summer Heights High’ Producers Form Princess Bento Studio

Bento Box Entertainment and Australian television and film production company Princess Pictures have formed Princess Bento Studio, an all-new animation studio that will produce and distribute animated content for platforms in the United States, Australia and Australian co-production treaty countries and around the world. Supported through Film Victoria, a statutory agency of the Victoria State Government, Princess Bento Studio will operate out of Melbourne.

“While closely working with everyone at Princess Pictures over the past year, my team and I immediately saw a natural fit between our two companies,” said Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box. “With growing demand for animated content, a shared passion for the type of programming we want to make and a short-hand that perfectly complements our individual strengths, it was clear to us joining forces to set up shop in talent-rich Australia with Princess Bento will take our partnership to the next level and bring strategic benefits to both companies and, most importantly, creators and buyers around the world.”

Princess Bento Studio will be overseen by the Bento Box and Princess Management teams, with the appointment of management forthcoming. The formation of the studio is an outgrowth of the first-look development deal that the two companies jointly entered to develop animated content from Australian-based, multi-hyphenate creators, including Michael Cusack from “Smiling Friends.”

Bento Box — known best for producing Apple Plus’ “Central Park,” Comedy Central’s “Brickleberry,” Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” and “Duncanville,” and Syfy’s “Alien New’s Desk” — will continue to operate its studios independently in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“Working with Bento Box has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences in the history of Princess Pictures. Not only have we been able to promote some of the best animation talent in the country, we’ve also been able to create a pipeline for new combinations of artists, comedians and underrepresented writing talent to develop uniquely Australian stories,” added Laura Waters, founder of Princess Pictures “We consider the team at Bento Box to be like family, and we’re so excited to expand the possibilities for adult animation with this new collaboration.” Princess Pictures is best known for producing the comedy series of Chris Lilley, including “Summer Heights High” and “Ja’mie: Private School Girl.”

