‘Bob’s Burgers’ Lead Character Designer Dave Creek Dies in Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek, lead character designer for popular Fox animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers,” died on Thursday following complications from a skydiving accident last weekend.

A Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from the California Institute of the Arts, class of 2005, he was also an adjunct professor there, teaching character animation and conducting character workshops. The news was first reported by CartoonBrew, and confirmed by Creek’s colleagues. “Bob’s Burgers” and Fox have yet to issue an official statement.

Creek worked on “Bob’s Burgers” — the popular show created by Loren Bouchard centred on the Belcher family and their hamburger restaurant — from its inception in 2011. His animation credits also include “Central Park,” “Brickleberry” and “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.”

Creek was a keen skydiver and his Instagram feed is full of recordings of his enthusiasm for the sport. The designer’s other great passion was creating detailed treehouses around bonsai plants, a feat that he recorded on his blog religiously.

The industry is in shock and tributes are pouring in.

“If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy,” tweeted “Bob’s Burger” writer Wendy Molyneux.

“We lost a great artist and a great friend at Bobs today – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here’s one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his incredible tree houses,” tweeted “Bob’s Burgers” supervising director Bernard Derriman.

“Bob’s Burgers” director Simon Chong tweeted: “Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x”

