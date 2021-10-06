‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk To Host Netflix Holiday Edition of ‘Blown Away’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Interior designer and television personality Bobby Berk has a new gig at Netflix: hosting the holiday edition of “Blown Away,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Blown Away” Christmas” is a holiday season on the glass-blowing competition series that has aired for two seasons on Netflix. The four-part special will launch on Friday, Nov. 19.

Berk is a familiar face at Netflix as one of the core stars of its hit revamp of “Queer Eye, which debuted in 2018 and has been streaming for five seasons. Berk is the resident design expert on the Emmy-winning “Queer Eye,” which this year, won its fourth consecutive Emmy in a row for outstanding structured reality program.

“Blown Away: Christmas” marks Berk’s first-ever solo hosting job for a series.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Blown Away’ since the moment it premiered, and I’m honored to be officially joining the family as the host of ‘Blown Away: Christmas,'” Berk tells Variety. “I got a taste of the incredible experience and craftmanship as a guest judge on Season 2 and can’t wait to get back into the hot shop this holiday season.”

The four 30-minute episodes are described by Netflix as a holiday spectacular that will bring back five fan-favorites from the flagship series to return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become the best in holiday blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and an additional $10,000 to be donated to their charity of choice.

Berk will host “Blown Away: Christmas,” alongside resident evaluator Katherine Gray, a judge from the resident series.