Bob Odenkirk Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’ After ‘Small Heart Attack’

Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support after he was hospitalized after having a “small heart attack” while on the set of “Better Call Saul” this week.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony’s support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

On Tuesday, the actor, 58, collapsed on the New Mexico set of “Better Call Saul” and was rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Odenkirk’s team issued this statement:

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

This week, tens of thousands of fans, friends and celebrities took to social media to send their support to Odenkirk, including “Mr. Show” co-creator David Cross and “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Odenkirk has played the character of sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman since Season 2 of the Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” in 2009. The show’s spinoff prequel, “Better Call Saul,” centers around Odenkirk, following his transformation from the shifty, goodhearted Jimmy McGill to the hilariously corrupt Saul Goodman. In 2019, “Better Call Saul” earned Odenkirk an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama series.

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” is currently in production, eyeing a premiere in early 2022.