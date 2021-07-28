Bob Odenkirk ‘Stable’ After a ‘Heart-Related Incident,’ Reps Say

Bob Odenkirk, who collapsed on Tuesday on the New Mexico set of “Better Call Saul,” is in stable condition, according to his representatives.

On Wednesday afternoon, they issued this statement:

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk was in production on the sixth and final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” when the incident occurred on Tuesday. As Variety reported last night, the show’s crew called an ambulance, and Odenkirk was taken to a hospital. There has been outpouring of support — and worry — from fans, as well as former co-stars Bryan Cranston and David Cross.

Odenkirk, 58, has played the character of Saul Goodman since Season 2 of the Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” in 2009. Its spinoff prequel, “Better Call Saul,” has traced the character’s transformation from the somewhat hapless, slightly shady Jimmy McGill to the corrupt (yet hilarious) Saul Goodman audiences met in “Breaking Bad.” He has been nominated for the Emmys’ lead actor in a drama four times for the role.

